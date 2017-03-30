Route 9 south in Middletown clear following morning crash

Two tractor trailers involved in a crash on Route 9 in Middletown on Thursday. (CT DOT)

Traffic was delayed on the southbound side of Route 9 in Middletown on Thursday morning after a crash involving two tractor trailers.

Route 9 was congested on the southbound side of route between Exits 20N and 16 because of the two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m.

All lanes have since been cleared.

There was no word on injuries or the cause of the crash.

