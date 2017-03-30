Terryville High School evacuated for short time due to smoke issue

Terryville High School was evacuated for a brief period of time on Thursday morning due to a smoke issue.

The superintendent's office said a motor burned out in an electrical room before 8:30 a.m.

The students, teachers, and students were escorted out of the building. The Terryville Fire Department along with school staff vented the building.

Firefighters and school staff determined that the building was OK and the students were brought into the gymnasium during the ventilation process.

Classes resumed around 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.