Furyk commits to 2017 Travelers Championship.

Organizers said reigning FedExCup champion and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy committed to the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell set for this summer.

Rory McIlroy will have some company when he comes to Connecticut for the 2017 Travelers Championship.

Another big name has committed to the 2017 Travelers Championship.

Jim Furyk joins the cast of golfers playing at the annual golf tournament in Cromwell in June. Earlier this week, Zach Johnson and Justin Thomas said they are scheduled to attend the 2017 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

In February, reigning FedExCup champion and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy committed to the golf tournament.

Bubba Watson and defending champion Russell Knox have also committed to the golf tournament.

Furyk, who is a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour and captain of the United States team at the 2018 Ryder Cup Matches, shot 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship, which is the lowest score ever in a PGA Tour event.

“The Travelers Championship will always have a special connection to Jim because of what he did in that record-breaking round. We’re looking forward to recognizing and celebrating his accomplishment, and seeing what he might have in store this year. Considering all that Jim has accomplished in his brilliant career, there are a lot of possibilities," Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said in a statement on Thursday.

Furyk won the FedExCup title in 2010 and was named the PGA Tour player of the year that same year.

The 2017 Travelers Championship runs from June 19-25. For more information for the 2017 Travelers Championship, click here.

