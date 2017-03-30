Recipe for mocktail Skinny Girl Margarita - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Recipe for mocktail Skinny Girl Margarita

AAA is helping provide some delicious alternatives for designated drivers this March Madness. One of the drinks, they have designed is called the Skinny Girl Margarita. 

Here are the ingredients: 

  • 1 oz orange juice 
  • 1 oz lime juice
  • 1/2 oz simple syrup 
  • club soda
  • salt
  • lime wedge

To make the drink:

  • Fill tulip glass with ice
  • Salt rim of glass
  • Add orange juice, lime juice, and simple syrup 
  • Top with club soda 
  • Garnish with lime wedge 

To see the full brochure from AAA on mocktails and ways to stay safe this March Madness, click here. 

