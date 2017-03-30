Recipe for mocktail Skinny Girl Margarita

One of the drinks designed by AAA is called the Skinny Girl Margarita. (AAA)

AAA is helping provide some delicious alternatives for designated drivers this March Madness. One of the drinks, they have designed is called the Skinny Girl Margarita.

Here are the ingredients:

1 oz orange juice

1 oz lime juice

1/2 oz simple syrup

club soda

salt

lime wedge

To make the drink:

Fill tulip glass with ice

Salt rim of glass

Add orange juice, lime juice, and simple syrup

Top with club soda

Garnish with lime wedge

To see the full brochure from AAA on mocktails and ways to stay safe this March Madness, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.