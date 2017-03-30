Pedestrian hit by car in New London - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Pedestrian hit by car in New London

Posted: Updated:
A person was hit by a car on Montauk Ave on Thursday (WFSB) A person was hit by a car on Montauk Ave on Thursday (WFSB)
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -

A pedestrian was struck by a motor vehicle in New London on Thursday morning.

The incident was 365 Montauk Ave. around 11:30 a.m. 

There was no word on the extent of injuries. 

The cause of the crash was under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.