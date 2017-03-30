PD: Torrington man robs convenience store, steals car and crashes on Route 8

Matthew Nichols as arrested after an armed robbery at a convenience store in Thomaston early Thursday morning. (Thomaston Police Department)

A Torrington man was arrested after an armed robbery at a convenience store in Thomaston early Thursday morning.

The robbery was reported at the Cumberland Farms on Watertown Road around 2:30 a.m. Police said a man, who was later identified as Matthew Nichols, entered the store and told clerks that he had a gun.

Nichols "demanded cash register drawers be removed and placed up on the counter,” police said. Police said that Nichols “took all of the money out of the drawers and attempted to leave the business.”

According to police, Nichols demanded a vehicle from the clerk, who did so in fear of harm.

Police said Nichols fled in the stolen and headed northbound on Route 8 near exit 38.

A short time later, police learned of a rollover crash on Route 8 between exits 38 and 39 and a man fleeing the scene on foot.

State police and Thomaston police officers responded to the area and caught Nichols.

Nichols was charged with first-degree robbery, third-degree larceny, second-degree breach of peace, second-degree criminal trover, second-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with officer, operating a motor vehicle without a license and evading responsibility.

Nichols is being held on $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Bantam Superior Court on Thursday.

