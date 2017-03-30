PD: Ma. man crushes truck with excavator, causes thousands dollars of damage

Here are some of the people arrested in Connecticut during March 2017.

A Massachusetts man was arrested after police said he used an excavator to cause thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to a truck.

Connecticut State Police detectives were called to a report of “substantial criminal mischief” on state-owned land near the Mad River Dam in Winchester on Dec. 14, 2015. Upon arrival, detectives found a Kenworth truck cab that had been crushed by an excavator at the site. The damage of the truck was appraised at $62,984 by an insurance company.

During their investigation, state police determined the suspect was 23-year-old Corey Owens, of Nantucket, MA.

On March 21, 2017, Owens was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and making a false statement. He was arrested by the Nantucket Massachusetts Police Department and extradited to state police barrack in Litchfield where he is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Owens was scheduled to be arraigned at Litchfield Superior Court on Thursday.

