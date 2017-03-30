PD: Man accused in multi-town armed robberies

An Ansonia man is facing charges stemming from armed robberies that happened in several towns across the state.

Police said 29-year-old Michael Harris was already incarcerated on robbery charges when he was charged by Shelton police with first-degree robbery and sixth-degree larceny.

The recent charges stem from an armed robbery that happened at the Mill Variety convenience store in December.

Harris is accused of armed robberies that happened in Torrington, Middlebury, Winsted, Southington, Derby Naugatuck and Milford.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.