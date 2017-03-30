Family, friends mourn loss of hiker found dead

A 64-year-old man, who went missing while hiking in Plainville over the weekend, was found dead Wednesday afternoon.

Arthur Williams was found dead in the woods on Wednesday. (Plainville police photo)

A five-day search for a missing hiker ended in heartache for one local family on Wednesday.

The body of 64-year-old Arthur Williams was found in the woods off North Mountain Road in New Britain.

Police don't suspect foul play, but it's still unclear what caused his death.

“We've been praying that the outcome would of course have been better and are thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” said Diane Kiley, who is a family friend.

Williams vanished without a trace after going out for a hike on the Metacomet trail on Saturday afternoon.

A massive search effort was launched to find Williams, a husband, father, and grandfather, but rainy weather and tough terrain didn't make it easy on investigators or the state police dogs.

A helicopter was finally able to head out on Wednesday, and quickly spotted him in thick brush off the trail.

"The helicopter pilot was able to coordinate with the k9 coordinator and focus on a certain area that the k9's weren't able to get to,” said Plainville Police Lt. Eric Peterson.

Williams, along with his two brothers Richard and David, owned and operated the D.R. Templeman Company in Plainville.

According to the company website, Williams started there in 1975 after serving four years in the Air Force.

On Thursday, the business was closed, as everyone continues to mourn this great loss.

On Facebook, his brother Richard said "grieving the loss of my brother, Arthur. He was a great brother, friend and business partner. Hard to believe that he is gone. Please keep the family in your prayers in the difficult days that lie ahead of us."

And those who knew Williams say he'll be greatly missed.

"He seemed to always have a smile on his face. He was a very humble man and every time we needed help with anything he was right here helping,” Kiley said.

The medical examiner is still working to determine Williams’ cause of death.

Those results will be released on Friday.

