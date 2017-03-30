Two units damaged by fire at Hamden condo complex - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Two units damaged by fire at Hamden condo complex

No injuries were reported in the fire (WFSB) No injuries were reported in the fire (WFSB)
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -

Two units were damaged by a fire that broke out at a condo complex in Hamden on Thursday.

It happened at a complex on Town House Road around 7 p.m.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.

