23 charged in alleged New Haven family-run heroin ring

A federal grand jury has returned a 13-count indictment, charging 23 people with federal narcotics offenses stemming from an alleged family-run heroin distribution ring in the New Haven area.

Authorities say the operation was led by two brothers, Bienvenido Gonzalez and Antonio Gonzalez, both of New Haven.

Official said the investigation, which included court-authorized wiretaps, controlled purchases of narcotics and physical and video surveillance, revealed the men regularly purchased bulk quantities of heroin from suppliers in the Bronx, New York.

The drugs were allegedly sold through a network of redistributors, including three younger brothers.

Deidre Daly, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, and Michael Ferguson, the special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration for New England, announced the indictment Thursday.

It was unclear whether the brothers have obtained attorneys.

