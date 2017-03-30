Parents tour last Catholic school in Meriden

Parents got a tour of a school their children could potentially be going to in Meriden (WFSB)

After it was announced that a Catholic school in Meriden would be closing its doors at the end of the school year, leaders at another school are inviting all impacted students to enroll.

Mayra Esquilin has been in a daze since Monday ever since she learned that her son Jadiel's school, Saint Joseph’s in Meriden, was closing.

“The past few days have been very tough. Sleeping, you name, it the whole nine yards,” she said.

The Archdiocese of Hartford made the decision to shut the school down because of massive financial shortfalls at the kindergarten through eighth grade school.

The Esquilins understood the decision, but it was still painful.

“It feels like you're losing a big family that's the toughest part,” Esquilin said.

The Archdiocese is hoping to bring two families together.

On Thursday evening, the Our Lady of Mount Carmel community officially invited Saint Joseph’s students and parents to enroll in their school, which is about a quarter of a mile away.

“This is now going to be the last standing catholic school in the city of Meriden, so we have an obligation to preserve sustain and create the most viable option for Catholic education in Meriden,” said Mount Carmel Principal Christa Chodkowski.

She met with Saint Joseph’s families, and said Mount Carmel will find space for all students who want to enroll.

“I feel a little bit better a little more confident as to what direction I may be going. Maybe I’ll be sleeping a little bit better, who knows,” Esquilin said.

Some Saint Joseph's families are worried about tight quarters at Mount Carmel. Right now, there are 149 kids at Saint Joseph's but Principal Chodkowski says they are ready to take everyone and will even kick off construction projects if necessary.

