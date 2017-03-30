Suspect steals pickup in Vermont, pursuit leads to deadly crash in Groton

Valery Labossiere stole a vehicle and rifle from a home in Vermont then caused a deadly crash in Groton, state police said. (State police/WFSB photos)

A police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck in Groton led to a deadly crash late Thursday night.

It happened on Route 184 at Kings Highway, around 10:20 p.m. Route 184 was shut down Thursday night.

State police identified the driver of the stolen truck as 27-year-old Valery Labossiere of Medford, MA.

Troopers said they were conducting speed enforcement over the Gold Star Bridge when they clocked Labossiere driving at 97 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Troopers tried to stop the truck, which was stolen from Vermont, on I-95 north at Exit 86.

However, Labossiere got off the highway in Groton and crashed into a second car on Route 184.

A passenger in that second car, identified as 22-year-old Deion Anthony Pittman, later died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

"Just be minding your own business heading out of the shopping center. This is just shocking," said Rev. Kenneth McBride, who is a friend of the family.

The driver in the second car, 20-year-old Taylor Marie Wilkinson, was also hurt but is expected to survive.

Troopers said in addition to the vehicle, Labossiere stole a rifle from the same home in Vermont. Both were reported stolen on Wednesday.

He faces charges of reckless driving, disobeying an officer signal, engaging in a police pursuit and operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was also charged with first-degree and sixth-degree larceny.

Labossiere faced a judge in New London on Friday.

(It was previously reported that a trooper was involved in the crash. State police later said no troopers were involved in the crash.)

