Hartford stabbing victim in critical condition, suspect in custody

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Hartford (WFSB).

Hartford police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Willard Street early Friday morning.

According to police, a man was stabbed just before 1 a.m. at the Regency Place Apartments.

A suspect is in custody, according to investigators. However, the suspect's identity has not been released.

They said the victim was found in a hallway on the second floor. He was suffering from a stab wound to his upper left chest. He also had two superficial lacerations.

The victim was unconscious and unresponsive when officers arrived.

He was transported to St. Francis Hospital, which is just a few blocks away, and is guarded but critical condition.

Police said their investigation is currently underway.

Detectives are focusing on an area inside the building as part of the investigation.

