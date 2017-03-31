Rain, sleet, snow to fall overnight

It may say spring on the calendar, but winter is refusing to let go as a long storm brings a wet snow, a wintry mix and rain to parts of the state.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Hartford, northern Litchfield, Tolland and Windham counties through early Saturday afternoon.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for southern Fairfield and southern New Haven counties.

"Rain will be heavy at time this evening and tonight and sleet will mix in from time to time," Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

For the hills of northern Connecticut, there is going to be a messy mix of snow, sleet, rain, and even some freezing rain on the hilltops,

Track the storm with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Temperatures overnight will range from near 30 in the hills to the low and middle 30s elsewhere.

The most accumulation is expected to happen Friday night into Saturday morning.

The higher elevations of northern and western Connecticut could see between 2 and 6 inches of snow and sleet, along with a coating of freezing rain, DePrest said.

It won't be easy to shovel because it will be wet and heavy.

"For the I-84 corridor, we are forecasting a coating to 2” of snow and sleet and this will be elevation dependent," DePrest said.

Perhaps 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall.

"While we would like a better start to the first full month of spring, the abundant moisture will put a dent in the drought," DePrest said.

There could be minor coastal flooding for New Haven and Fairfield counties.

Skies will be clear by Saturday night, and temperatures dip into the 20s and lower 30s. Black ice could be a problem on untreated surfaces.

Sunday will be a much better day, with sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures.

Highs will range from 48 to 55 degrees.

