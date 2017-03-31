Two busted for selling cocaine in Plainfield

Megan Thompson and Jason Andrews were arrested for selling cocaine. They were found hiding in a hotel in Plainfield, troopers said. (State police photos)

Two people were arrested for selling cocaine after they were found hiding in a Plainfield hotel.

State police said they learned that 29-year-old Megan Thompson of Plainfield was hiding in the Quality Inn on Lathrop Road.

They had six warrants for her arrest.

When they arrived on Thursday, they also found 33-year-old Jason Andrews of Jewett City, whom they said goes by the name "J-Money."

During the arrests, police said they found nearly an ounce of both powder cocaine and crack cocaine packaged for sale. A digital scale, packaging material, $450 in cash and three cellphones were seized as evidence, troopers said.

Thompson was charged with possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and six counts of second-degree failure to appear in court.

She was held on an $80,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Danielson on Friday.

Andrews, whom troopers said was out on parole, was charged with possession of narcotics and possession with intent to sell.

His bond was set at $50,000 and also set to face a judge on Friday.

He was also back in the custody of the Department of Correction.

