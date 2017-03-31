Driver slams into several cars at dealership in Thomaston

Several cars were damaged at a dealership in Thomaston (WFSB)

The driver of a car crashed into a number of other cars at a dealership in Thomaston early Friday morning.

According to state police, the driver hit 8 or 9 cars at Modern Mazda on Waterbury Road.

It happened just after 4 a.m.

The unidentified driver had to be transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury for treatment. The person's exact injuries were not specified.

There's also no word on a cause or any arrests.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.