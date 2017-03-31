UConn ready for 10th straight Final Four

A rally was held earlier this week for the UConn women's basketball team as they headed off to Dallas for the Final Four. (@UConnHuskies photo)

The University of Connecticut women's basketball team is set to take on Mississippi State Friday night.

For the Huskies, it's their 10th consecutive Final Four appearance.

The team departed for Dallas earlier this week.

Gov. Dannel Malloy declared this weekend "Husky weekend" in honor of the team's accomplishment. He urged fans to wear UConn gear and sport the school's blue and white colors.

The undefeated Huskies are vying for their 5th straight NCAA Tournament title and 12th overall.

They defeated Oregon on Monday 90-52 to earn the Final Four berth.

The victory put coach Geno Auriemma past Tennessee coach Pat Summit for the most NCAA Tournament wins.

The game against the Bulldogs is set to tip off at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

However, Buffalo Wild Wings on the Silas Deane Highway in Wethersfield is hosting a UConn alumni watch party starting at 7 p.m.

Space is limited and registration is $5 a person. The cost covers wings and soda refills while supplies last.

Alumni can register for the event here.

