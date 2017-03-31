The Child Health and Development Institute awarded $2 million grant

The Child Health and Development Institute of Connecticut was recently awarded a 5 year $2 million grant.

The grant was given by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and was discussed at a forum on Thursday night.

It's meant for children suffering from trauma, including abuse, violence, chronic neglect, loss of a family member, brain development and serious accidents.

The grant will help fund the Early Children Trauma Collaborative Initiative.

"You know we're here in Hartford where there have been shootings, incidents just in New Britain the other day, children in our inner cities [and] not just that, but are exposed to traumatic events every day in their communities," said Judith Meyers, CHDI president.

The goals for CHDI's initiative is to improve knowledge of childhood trauma and increase access to trauma-focused practices.

To learn more about CHDI, check out its website here.

