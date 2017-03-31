Seat belt violation leads to heroin arrests in Tolland

Kaitlyn Woodbury and Daniel Peal were arrested on drug charges. Troopers found the drugs after stopping Woodbury's vehicle for a seat belt violation, state police said. (State police photos)

A woman spotted not wearing a seat belt led to two drug arrests.

According to state police, Kaitlyn Woodbury, 24, of Gilford, NH and 28-year-old Daniel Peal of Stratford, were taken into custody on Thursday.

Around 5 p.m. troopers noticed the seat belt violation while Woodbury was driving onto Interstate 84 eastbound by way of the exit 69 onramp.

After speaking with Woodbury, state police determined that illegal drugs were in the vehicle.

Woodbury allowed troopers to search the vehicle.

They said they found 28 bags of heroin and a syringe in the possession of Peal.

Both were charged with illegal possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They were each held on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge in Rockville on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.