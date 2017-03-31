Plainville hiker's death ruled a suicide

Arthur Williams was found dead in the woods on Wednesday. (Plainville police photo)

The death of a man who had been reported missing in the Plainville/New Britain area has been ruled a suicide.

According to the medical examiner, 64-year-old Arthur Williams of Plainville died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The information was released on Friday.

Police said his body was found in woods off of North Mountain Road in New Britain on Wednesday.

Williams, who was described by his family as an experienced hiker, was last seen walking on North Mountain Road in New Britain, near Pinnacle Mountain and the Metacomet Trail.

He had left to go hiking on Saturday afternoon. He was reported missing on Sunday.

Williams' family was notified of his death on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the week, his family had organized search parties in attempts to locate him. They also put out a plea for experienced hikers to aid in the search.

No other details were released.

