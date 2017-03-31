PD: Man approached children in Suffield neighborhoods

Police in Suffield have increased patrols after reports of a suspicious man who approached children in two different neighborhoods recently.

On March 20, a parent noticed a male driver in either a blue sports utility vehicle or van who had pulled up to a middle school student to talk to her.

Police said the driver was described as being about 40 years old, with no facial hair and had short black hair.

On Wednesday, police said they received a report that a Kia sport utility car, possibly blue or green, was parked on Pine Road on front of a home where a 5-year-old was playing in the yard.

Police said both incidents happened between 3 and 4 p.m.

"The more I think about it, it's concerning," said Kelly Faris, who lives in the area.

Patrick Marcoux lives with a younger brother and sister and these developments don't sit well with him.

“There's two kids in the house, one of them rides that bus, so it's a little nerve wracking, I guess you'd say,” Marcoux said.

Police were spotted on Friday afternoon doing patrols in the area, making their presence known.

Anyone with information or who sees anything suspicious should contact police at (860) 668-3870.

