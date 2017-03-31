PD: 29 students were on school bus at time of crash

Twenty-nine middle and high school students were on a bus that was involved in a crash in North Haven Friday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m. on I-91 north near Exit 11.

Police said a pickup truck, driven by a 45-year-old man from Ledyard, rear-ended the school bus that was stopped at the end of the exit ramp.

Four students were taken to area hospitals for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the truck was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with injuries.

The students were from John S. Martinez School in New Haven and High School in the Community in New Haven. The bus was headed to Wallingford for a field trip, police said.

This incident is under investigation by Connecticut State Police

