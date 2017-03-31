CT student has artwork featured on Google homepage

A student from Stratford was named the winner of the national ‘Doodle 4 Google’ competition.

Sarah Harrison attends Bunnell High School, and had her artwork, titled “What I see for the future,” featured on the Google homepage on Friday.

“My future is a world where we can all learn to love each other despite our religion, gender, race, ethnicity, or sexuality. I dream of a future where everyone is safe and accepted wherever they go, whoever they are,” Harrison said in a statement.

In addition to having her artwork featured online, Harrison gets $30,000 toward a college scholarship, an opportunity to work with the Doodle team at the Googleplex in Mountain View, and her school will receive a $50,000 Google for Education grant to advance STEM education.

“When I started, I was thinking of how there’s a lot of animosity toward diverse communities of people in the world right now,” Harrison said. “So I wanted to draw something that I hoped would show that we can all get along well, and that it’s possible for us to be happy with each other. I want everyone try to be more open, accepting, and respectful to people. You don’t know what they’ve been through - and they don’t know what you’ve been through - so we all deserve respect from each other.”

The competition is offered to students from kindergarten to 12th grade across the country.

“This year’s Doodle 4 Google competition was meant to get students thinking about the future they want to create for the world, and their submissions were nothing short of inspiring,” said William Floyd, Head of External Affairs for Google. “Ultimately, Sarah’s doodle captured the best of everything we saw, representing values like diversity, inclusion, and respect in an inspiring and creative image.”

