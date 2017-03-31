PD: Clinton man sexually assaulted woman, teen

A Clinton man is facing charges stemming from two sexual assaults that were reported in 2016.

Police arrested 24-year-old Adam Phillips and charged him with first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, reckless endangerment and delivery of alcohol to a minor.

The first reported incident happened in July of 2016, where Phillips is accused of sexually assaulting a 63-year-old invalid woman, police said.

Then, in October of the same year, Phillips allegedly sexually assaulted a 19-year-old female.

Phillips, also known as Adam Vuitton, was released on a $225,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on April 11.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.