Free community health screening offered in Meriden

Eyewitness News and Access Health have teamed up to offer a free community health screening on Wednesday at Westfield Meriden.

The event will offer blood pressure screenings and will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The screenings will be on the first floor of the mall near Boscovs.

Students volunteers from the University of St. Joseph will be there to help.

They will be taking blood pressure and offering information on living healthy lifestyles including diets.

Some of your favorite Channel 3 personalities will be there too. Plus, there will be some free giveaways.

