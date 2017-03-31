Nobody injured in Enfield school bus crash on Friday - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Nobody injured in Enfield school bus crash on Friday

A school bus was involved in a crash in Enfield on Friday afternoon.

It happened on Hazard Avenue near School Street.

There were students on board the school bus, but no injuries were reported.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

