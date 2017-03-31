Hartford moves closer to choosing school superintendent

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez has been recommended as Hartford's school superintendent (WFSB)

Hartford Public Schools are one step closer to a new superintendent.

The Board of Education’s committee has recommended Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez.

She has served as acting superintendent since December 2016, when the previous superintendent stepped down to take a job with the U.S. Department of Defense schools in Japan.

She graduated from Hartford schools and has been a social worker in schools, and assistant principal.

