CT Flight Academy plane made emergency landing on Thursday

A Connecticut flight school at the center of two investigations following a pair of deadly crashes is now part of a third, after a close call on Thursday.

A Piper PA-28 made an emergency landing at Tweed New Haven Airport on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane, which is from the Connecticut Flight Academy, started having engine problems. The flight school is also known as American Flight Academy.

The plane landed, and everyone was safe, but it raises more questions for the flight school where it came from.

The FAA said the plane had just taken off from runway 20, when it signaled the emergency and returned, landing on closed runway 32.

No one was at the flight academy's Hartford office, when an Eyewitness News crew showed up to see if they had a comment on the close call.

In October, Arian Prevalla, who owns the flight academy, survived a crash in East Hartford, in which a student pilot died.

While investigators said the plane was brought down intentionally, the motive behind it is unclear.

Prevalla told investigators the student wouldn't let him take control of the plane and fought with him.

Then, last month in East Haven, another plane from Prevalla's flight academy was involved in a second deadly crash.

Student pilot, 31-year-old Pablo Campos Isona died, his instructor was seriously injured after the Piper PA 38 they were in crashed.

According to the preliminary report, they were practicing touch and go landings, and were on a climb when one of the pilots declared an emergency and stated “mayday.”

Another pilot told investigators they head the emergency transmission and could hear the airplane's stall warning horn.

Following that crash, student pilots told Eyewitness News they were concerned about the maintenance of some of the planes at the flight academy.

Now just a little more than a month later, comes word that another plane is being looked into, following engine problems.

The FAA is investigating.

