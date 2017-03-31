Viking ship arrives at Mystic Seaport

A replica of a large viking warship is undergoing maintenance at Mystic Seaport. (WFSB)

For the next few weeks, a replica of a large viking warship is undergoing maintenance at Mystic Seaport.

Channel Three's Kevin Hogan went to check it out on Friday.

The Draken is a 115 foot-long Viking Longship, manned back in the day by 100 Oarsmen.

After completing a world cruise last year, she's been brought ashore to Mystic Seaport for some regular maintenance and cleaning.

The ship will also undergo repairs of some of the 5,000 steel rivets that hold the wood planing in place that take a pounding at sea.

"She is a fantastic sea worthy ship., If you notice she is a transom construction...this is fantastic," Captain Bjorn Ahlander said.

Ahlander said they are preparing another big world tour but need to raise funding for that journey, which they crew is looking forward to.

"It's fantastic. You get to work with a lot of people. It's very, very cool," shipmate Klara Loebbert said.

The craftspeople at Mystic Seaport think Draken is cool too and will be working on her in a few weeks.

There is a lot of history on the ship as well as Mystic Seaport available here.

