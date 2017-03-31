Woman wanted in Arizona located in Ansonia

A woman wanted by police in Arizona was located in Ansonia on Thursday.

Flower Thompson was charged with first-degree murder in the 2007 death of her roommate’s 5-year-old son.

In 2008, she pleaded guilty to felony child abuse and was sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Police said Thompson was released from prison in 2015 on parole, and she fled the state of Arizona.

She was located on West Main Street in Ansonia and was taken into custody.

Thompson was charged with being a fugitive from justice, and was held on a $250,000 bond.

She will be taken back to Arizona at the end of April.

