Two injured in serious crash in Colchester

Two people were injured in a serious crash that happened in Colchester on Friday evening.

Police said a car hit a pole in the area of Felicia Barber Road and Westchester Road.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

The driver was seriously injured, police said. Another person was in the car at the time of the crash, however their condition is unknown at this time.

The road was closed to traffic as crews investigated.

