Wintry mix causes slippery road conditions for drivers

Rain, sleet and freezing rain is expected across the state. (WFSB)

The wet weather continues and it is expected to continue into the early morning hours.

Channel Three reporter David McKay has been traveling through Southern Connecticut this evening to get an idea of what people are up against.

The roads are really the main concern, and we have seen a couple minor accidents on I-91.

Along with that could be some minor coastal flooding in the early morning hours.

The wet wintry weather has people ready for a change of season, especially in East Haven.

"Oh it's terrible, it's wet and soggy and cold and the umbrellas turn inside out," Veronica Dowd, of East Haven, said.

The wind was whipping and the water was choppy at Cosey Beach in East Haven this afternoon, but the birds didn't see to mind...and neither did the residents.

"I don't mind it today, it's not really icy or anything. It's better than snow," resident Sheryl Streeto said.

Minor coastal flooding is possible for Southern Fairfield and New Haven countries between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. tomorrow morning, if high tide coincides with the heavy rain.

Road closures are also possible.

There is a winter weather advisory for Hartford, Northern Litchfield, Tolland and Windham County with a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain that will be in effect until 11 a.m. tomorrow morning.

State police advise that drivers take it slow because of low visibility and slippery roads.

Check WFSB's technical discussion for all weather updates.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.