Residents react to wintry rain storm

Freezing rain and wintry conditions are pounding parts of the state. (AP file photo)

The dreadful weather conditions created a major mess all over Connecticut, especially in the Litchfield Hill.

Channel Three's Roger Susanin looked at the impact the storm is having on residents.

On 202 in Torrington, sleet has continued to fall and ice has coated some roads.

Residents in the area said they know how to deal with this weather, but at this point they are sick of it.

As sleet and freezing rain pounded the pavement and ice covered streets and coated trees resident dreamed of more tropical days ahead.

"I am so ready for golf! ...tomorrow's April 1st this is absolutely nuts,: Rick Knapp of Norfolk said.

Just hours before April this wintry mix created issues all over Litchfield County. This was a storm that attacked all five senses.

Sleet angrily announced its arrival coating branches in Norfolk, caking cars in Winsted and pelting people throughout downtown Torrington.

"My reaction was absolutely bonkers! I didn't expect this weather this late in the season," Knapp said.

Department of Transportation spokesperson Kevin Nursik said after all of the sleet and ice coating power lines and branches the bigger issue going forward could be downed trees and power lines.

