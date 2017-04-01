Crash closes Route 6 in Bristol

A stretch of Route 6 in Bristol remains closed after an early morning crash.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. between the intersections of Smith and Hill streets.

According to officials a vehicle struck a utility pole near off the roadway causing it to come down.

Police have not said if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours as Eversource crews make repairs.

