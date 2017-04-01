Slippery conditions lead to crashes in Tolland

A vehicle that rolled over along I-84 eastbound near exit 68 (Tolland Alert via Twitter).

Single vehicle crash on I-84 eastbound in Tolland (Tolland Alert via Twitter).

Slick roads lead to at least two early morning crashes along Interstate 84 eastbound in Tolland.

Officials said both crash occurred between exits 67 and 68.

The first crash occurred between exits 67 and 68, in that crash the single vehicle spun out into the center median. However, officials said no one was injured in the crash.

Just a short time later a second vehicle lost control just prior to exit 68, that vehicle rolled over before coming to a final on the grass.

One person was taken to Rockville Hospital for treatment of their injuries, officials said.

Fire officials said in both instances slippery road conditions played a factor in the crash.

