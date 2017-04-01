Police converge on house searching for shooting suspect

The home that police searched early Saturday morning as they continue to look for Jermaine Tywane Scott. (WFSB)

New Haven and New Britain police converged on a home on Thompson Street in New Haven early Saturday morning.

The operation all part of the continued search for Jermaine Tywane Scott, the man wanted in connection to the shooting of three people earlier this week in New Britain.

New Haven police said they were called to assist with serving the search warrant at the home. Officers from the New Britain Police Department were also on the scene.

New Britain police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that Scott is still not in police custody.

Scott is accused of shooting a mother and two children early this week at a home on Newington Avenue in New Britain. He has an extensive criminal history and prior ties to New Haven, police said.

Police said Scott should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with details into his whereabouts should call police immediately.

