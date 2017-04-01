Police identify woman killed in Deep River accident

Crews on scene in Deep River where a car has driven into a body of water. (WFSB)

Police have identified the woman who was killed following a roll-over accident in which the car she was driving partially submerged into a nearby body of water in Deep River.

Police said 33-year-old Bristol resident, Jennifer Homan was killed when police say she was traveling southbound on Main Street near Winter Avenue when her car drifted into the northbound lane, struck a curb, rolled over, then went down an embankment into a brook on its roof.

Crews from Deep River, Chester, and Old Saybrook responded to the incident in Deep River on Saturday at about 3:15 p.m.

The intersection of Main Street and Winter Ave. reopened by 5:50 p.m.

At least 4 ambulances from multiple companies, divers in wet suits, and LIFESTAR was requested but could not fly due to weather conditions.

