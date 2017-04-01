One person killed in Norwalk house fire, hoarding conditions impeded extrication

One person is dead after hoarding conditions made rescue efforts difficult for fire fighters in Norwalk.

Deputy Chief of the Norwalk Fire Department, Steven Shay said all hands were on deck, including crews from Stamford, New Canaan, Westport, Darien, and Rowayton responded to the 3-story house fire on West Rocks Rd at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Rescue teams found the lone occupant of the home on the first floor of the home. The man received CPR efforts, but was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

Fire fighters brought the fire under control within two hours.

Deputy Chief Shay said fighting the fire, as well as locating the man, was made difficult due to the extreme hoarding conditions.

Deputy Chief Shay said this is the second fire related fatality in Norwalk caused by hoarding conditions, following a fatal fire on February 19th.

Norwalk Fire Investigators and the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, and remains under investigation.

