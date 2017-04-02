Bristol man killed in car accident on Route 9 in Essex

Police identified the man killed in an early morning accident on Route 9 northbound in Essex.

Police identified the sole occupant of the 2005 Chrysler Sebring as 38-year-old Bristol resident Keith Engle.

Emergency officials said the northbound side of Route 9 was closed between exits two and three for several hours on Sunday.

Police said the accident occurred just north of Exit 2 on the northbound side of Route 9, and said the Engle drove off the road into the wire barrier and struck a tree in the median. Police said emergency crews needs to extricate the trapped driver.

Engle was pronounced dead on the scene. There were no other occupants in the car at the time of the crash.

Officials said Life Star was called to the scene, but it was later cancelled.

