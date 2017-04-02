Section of I-95 closed in Old Lyme

A car carrier fire caused a section of I-95 southbound to be shutdown Sunday. (WFSB)

A section of I-95 in Old Lyme is closed due to a car carrier fire.

State police said I-95 southbound near exit 70 was closed after the fire broke out around 11:45 a.m.

There were no injuries, according to state police.

They said the vehicle was carrying 9 cars.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Refresh this page for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.