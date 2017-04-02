Car fire sparked at Buckland Hills Mall parking lot

Police investigate the fire damage caused to several cars in the Manchester Buckland Hills parking lot. (WFSB)

Police and fire crews have cordoned off several cars that were burned during a minor car fire.

Fire fighters said the fire sparked in one parked car and quickly spread to nearby cars.

The incident took place at about 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon near the Macy's entrance of the mall. When firefighters arrived on scene, they said, one car was fully engulfed. As they tried to contain the fire, flames spread to 5 other cars.

"Nowadays there is a lot of things with air bags systems, so there are little, small explosions that occur, and things can become projectile, so it's dangerous for everybody, so that's why we secure a perimeter," said Manchester Fire Department Captain Chris Buechele.

Fall officials said the mall parking lot was full at the time of the fire and it became necessary to close off the area due to concerns of possible flying debris from the cars.

"It makes it harder for us because the potential for spreading to other vehicles is very big," said Captain Buechele. "We ended up with six cars burning. Thankfully there was nobody in the vehicles."

Captain Buechele said at least two cars are a total loss. Police and fire are investigating the cause of the fire.

