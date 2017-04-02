Bomb Squad searched Naugatuck Stop and Shop after threat call

The Rubber Ave Stop and Shop has since reopened after the CT State Police Bomb Squad responded to a bomb threat.

The bomb threat was called in at approximately 5:24 p.m. on Sunday evening.

The store was evacuated, swept for evidence, and clear for business to resume, said Naugatuck Police Department Lt. Brian Cammarata.

Police are investigating to determine the origin of the threat.

