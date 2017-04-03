Woman's battle to free her dogs continues

A peaceful protest to free Kato and Kleo happened at 10 a.m. in Hartford. (WFSB photo)

The fate of two rottweilers locked up after authorities said they bit a woman several years ago may be in the hands of the courts.

The story of the dogs, Kato and Kleo, is well-known amongst animal rights advocates and while it has been a tough few years for their owner, she says she isn't giving up hope that one day they will be released. They've been locked up for four-and-a-half years.

Kim Miller has argued that someone unlocked the fence of her Hamden home which allowed them to get out. She said the dogs were defending themselves during the so-called attack.

Miller has filed countless appeals, but last year the state appellate court held up a decision to kill the dogs.

"We are tired of this. This has got to end. Kato and Kleo need to be free. Enough is enough," Miller said.

Miller and her attorney are hoping to keep the case going, eventually taking it to the state Supreme Court. While they were already granted an extension, a decision on a second extension could be made on Monday.

A peaceful protest began outside of court at 10 a.m.

