CT Democrats vow to vote down president's supreme court nominee

It's a big week for President Donald Trump as the Senate is set to vote Monday on his Supreme Court nominee.

Most Democrats, including those from Connecticut, have vowed to vote "no" on Neil Gorsuch.

Monday, Sen. Chris Murphy said he'll be speaking out about the decision at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Murphy will be joined by Cheri Quickmire, executive director of common cause in Connecticut.

They said they'll discuss why they feel Gorsuch would weaken democracy by favoring big donors and special interests over voters.

Murphy said it's important to get so-called "dark money" out of politics. He said he will outline why Gorsuch would make it harder to rein in the influence of money and special interests.

Still, Republicans are claiming victory.

"Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed this week," said Sen. Mitch McConnell, majority leader. "How that happens really depends on our Democratic friends."

McConnell predicted that they'll get their nominee; however, it may be easier said than done.

Sixty votes are needed on Monday to get the confirmation. There are 52 Republicans in the Senate.

They need eight Democrats to join them to get the vote.

While most have said they'll vote "no," three of them have broken with their party and said they'll vote "yes."

All three are from states that voted for Trump last November and all three are up for reelection next year.

McConnell warned that if Democrats don't cooperate, they will maneuver around the block with a "nuclear option" where they would change Senate rules.

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer called that the wrong way to go.

"Look, when a nominee doesn't get 60 votes, you shouldn't change the rules, you should change the nominee," Schumer said.

Democrats said they're still stinging over their loss of Merrick Garland last year. Garland was nominated by President Barack Obama following the death of Antonin Scalia.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.