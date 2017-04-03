Glastonbury roundabout construction begins this week

Drivers in Glastonbury are being warned about the commuting impacts of a roundabout construction project.

The town announced last week that its Department of Physical Services advised drivers that they should expect delays at the intersection of Hebron Avenue and New London Turnpike starting the week of April 3.

During the month of April, vegetation will be removed, utility poles will be relocated, temporary traffic signal equipment will be in place and the four corners of the intersection will be widened to support the roundabout.

Later in the month, a 200 foot section of New London Turnpike will be shut down on the north side of Hebron Avenue for construction. Detours will be in place on Welles Street, Main Street and Hebron Avenue.

The town said access to businesses and driveways in the vicinity of the project will be maintained.

For more information, head to the town's website here.

