Suspected drunk driver nearly collides with oncoming vehicle

Jeffrey Barnett faces drunk driving charges after police said he almost hit a vehicle head-on in Suffield. (Suffield police photo)

A man from Suffield faces drunk driving charges after police said he nearly clipped an oncoming vehicle last week.

Jeffrey Barnett, 49, was arrested after officers received a report that he was driving erratically in his pickup.

Last Tuesday, police said he was traveling south in the northbound lane of Route 75 and almost hit a vehicle.

Officers found him and gave him a field sobriety test, which ultimately led to the charges.

Barnett was charged with operating under the influence and failure to carry a driver's license.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.