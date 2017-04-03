Crews respond to serious crash in Vernon - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crews respond to serious crash in Vernon

A serious crash closed Hartford Turnpike on the Vernon-Manchester line. (Kris Reindel/iWitness photo) A serious crash closed Hartford Turnpike on the Vernon-Manchester line. (Kris Reindel/iWitness photo)
VERNON, CT (WFSB) -

Emergency personnel are responding to a crash in Vernon.

According to dispatchers, it happened in the area of 24 Hartford Tpke, right on the Vernon-Manchester line.

Two ambulances were requested.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

