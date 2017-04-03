Motorcycle driver killed in Torrington crash

A motorcycle driver was killed in a crash in Torrington on Monday morning.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the area of North Elm Street and Red Mountain Avenue where a motorcycle struck a minivan.

Before the crash, police said a 29-year-old man from Torrington was driving the motorcycle, which had no license plate. It was stopped on Prospect Street for an officer, and then fled at a high rate of speed, police said.

That's when it hit the minivan.

Police said the motorcycle driver did not survive the crash. He was identified as Michael Hersey.

There were three people in the van, an adult and two children. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

