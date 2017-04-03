Suspects caught in the act of stealing car in East Haven

John Pope Jr. and a juvenile were arrested for trying to steal a vehicle in Hamden, according to police. (Hamden police photo)

Two people were arrested after an owner caught them in the act of trying to steal a vehicle in East Haven.

Police said they arrested John A. Pope Jr., 18, and a young person from Hamden after the vehicle owner called them to report an attempted theft.

It happened on Kenny Court just before 2:30 a.m. on Monday.

The vehicle owner reported that the vehicle was heard starting up in the driveway. The owner looked outside and saw the car backing out of the driveway.

She told police that she ran outside and yelled at the suspects.

The suspects left the vehicle in gear, got out and fled.

A second vehicle owner had to jump in and stop it before it struck a neighbor's house.

The first vehicle owner told police that she would be able to identify the suspects if they were caught.

Pope and the juvenile suspect were found near Dodge Avenue and Burr Street. They told police that they had just come from a party, but could not give officers a location.

The suspects also had a lot of loose change in their possession, which police figured was from burglarizing vehicles.

Pope and the young suspect were identified by the vehicle owner and arrested.

Pope was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.

He was held on a $5,000 bond and scheduled to face a judge on April 12.

The juvenile faces the same charges, but was given a court date of April 11.

Police sought to remind vehicle owners to keep their doors locked.

They also advised not approaching suspects.

